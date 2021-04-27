CCTV appeal after nails found in Nailsea roads

Published: 7:00 AM April 27, 2021

Police are keen to trace the man in the CCTV footage. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are investigating after multiple reports of nails being found in a number of roads in Nailsea.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary is releasing footage in the hope members of the public can help with the investigation.

Several people have contacted the police to report nails scattered in Greenfield Crescent, Heathfield Road, Ash Hayes Road, and a number of other areas since March 30.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries have been carried out to try to identify who is responsible.

Police have obtained some footage which shows a man in a patterned top who officers are keen to identify and talk to as part of their enquiries.

The footage shows a man described as white, wearing a dark and white checked lumberjack style jacket with a dark-hooded top underneath and the hood was raised.

Police-Appeal-After-Nails-Left-In-Roads-In-Nailsea--Somerset

PC Alison Codd said: “Putting nails out in the middle of the road is patently incredibly dangerous. Not only would it likely damage any vehicle that runs over them, it could have potentially horrendous consequences if a tyre was to sustain a puncture or blow out at speed.

“In one incident, on April 5 a fire service truck was damaged because it ran over nails, which could on another occasion have stopped it reaching a critical emergency.”

PC Codd added: “The man we wish to speak to is seen wearing a distinctive jacket and we hope someone may recognise it.

“If you can assist with our enquiries, please contact us online or call 101 and give reference number 5221076589.”