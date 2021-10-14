News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Appeal after man injured in robbery

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:03 AM October 14, 2021   
The man needed medical treatment for two broken ribs and his phone and stick were damaged in the attack.

A man was pushed to the ground and had cash taken from him in a robbery.

Police need witnesses and information after a man was injured in a robbery in Long Ashton between 2.30pm and 3pm on Tuesday.

He had visited the Post Office and was walking along Weston Road, near to the Co-op, when he was pushed to the ground and cash that he had just withdrawn was taken from him.

The man is in his 50s and uses a walking stick. He needed medical treatment for two broken ribs and his phone and stick were damaged in the attack.

He described the offender as a man about 5ft 7ins tall and dressed all in black.

If you were in Weston Road and saw the incident, or have dashcam or other footage which could help, call 101 and give the reference 5221238784.

Alternatively ring the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111. They never tell the police who you are, just what you know.

