VIDEO: Police release CCTV footage after Nailsea graffiti damage

Published: 4:38 PM July 29, 2021

Police would like to speak with this man for more information on the graffiti damage at Nailsea's Millenium Park. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has released CCTV footage in a bid to capture those responsible for defacing the newly-painted skate park in Nailsea's Millenium Park.

The incident took place on July 17 at around 7pm.



Officers are keen to speak to the man in the CCTV clip, included in a link below, who was in the area at the time.

He's described as white, with dark hair. He's wearing shorts and carrying a rucksack.

If you recognise him or if you were in the park that evening, call 101 quoting reference 5221163132.



Alternatively, you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 08005 55111.












