Masked man caught spying on couple in North Somerset village

Published: 2:59 PM September 13, 2021

Police up patrols in Claverham after reports of masked man spying on couple. - Credit: Archant

Police have upped patrols in a North Somerset village after a masked man was seen spying on a couple through their window.

A couple from Claverham called the police at 12.15am on September 1 after they saw a man standing outside their window wearing a mask.

In 2019, officers received a number of reports of a man jumping out at people wearing a black latex body suit and making inappropriate gestures in Claverham and Yatton.

Police say they are 'keeping an open mind' as to whether the report on September 1 is linked to previous incidents.

An Avon and Somerset police spokesman said: “We’ve increased patrols in the Claverham area following a report a man wearing a mask caused alarm and distress to a couple in the village when he stood outside their window in the middle of the night.

“A police dog unit attended and carried out of a search of the area but was unable to locate the man."

Anyone who saw a man in Claverham wearing a 'full face mask' on September 1, or has dashcam or doorbell camera footage of him, is asked to call police on 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221201637.