Boy injured after being chased by dog at North Somerset beauty spot

Police are keen to trace these people after the incident at Marine Lake in Clevedon - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

A young boy was injured after being chased by a dog while walking in Clevedon.

Police are appealing for information as they try to trace people who were walking the dog at Clevedon's Marine Lake when the incident occurred.

It happened at around 4pm on Sunday, May 22, when an 11-year-old boy was chased by a dog, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said.

"The large dog caused the boy to fall and hurt his leg," the spokesperson said.

"It took place in an area where dogs are not allowed.

"We would like to speak to the two people in the CCTV images who we believe have information which could help the investigation."

The couple are described as a white woman in her late 40s, of medium build, with shoulder-length blonde hair.

She was wearing a long-sleeved pink top and ripped blue jeans and a pair of black flip flops.

The man, described as being in his late 40s and white, is of large build with short hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt, black jeans and black trainers.

Anyone who recognises the pair should contact police on 101 and give the call handler reference number 5222112006.