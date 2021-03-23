Man suffers head and chest injuries after group assault

Published: 12:05 PM March 23, 2021

A man in his 60s has been treated in hospital after suffering injuries to his head and chest following a group assault in Portishead.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident at Vale Park on March 5 at around 10.30pm.

The force said the victim was assaulted by a group of four boys and two girls, all described as being in their teens.

One of the male offenders is described as white, 6ft tall, thick-set with dark short wavy hair, wearing a white shirt with a dark coloured jacket. The other boys wore dark clothing.

The two girls involved were described as both being white with blond shoulder-length hair.

Police have carried out house-to-house enquiries and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or can help them identify the offenders.

If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221048038.