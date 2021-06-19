News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Crime

Man suffers head injuries after armed confrontation outside pub

Author Picture Icon

Vicky Angear

Published: 7:18 PM June 19, 2021   
The Kings Head

A man was injured in a confrontation outside The Kings Head in Pill. - Credit: Google

A large group of people, some armed with weapons, were involved in a confrontation outside a pub in Pill which left one man with head injuries.

The incident took place outside The Kings Head pub, in Heywood Road, shortly before 11pm last night (Friday).

One man suffered a head injury and was treated in hospital before being discharged.

Police area now appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Officers have been carrying out house to house enquiries and reviewing CCTV from the area.

A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Police said: "We’re keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened or who has information about who was involved.

"We’d also like to talk to anyone who saw any cars leave the area around the time as well as anyone who was driving past and has dash cam."

Most Read

  1. 1 REVEALED: Three locations chosen for new Aldi stores
  2. 2 Another North Somerset school hit with Covid cases
  3. 3 Portishead awarded GreenSeas Trust bin to tackle plastic pollution
  1. 4 Man suffers head injuries after armed confrontation outside pub
  2. 5 North Somerset Covid cases increase by 170%
  3. 6 Portishead Summer Show announces 2021 dates
  4. 7 Circus Zyair is coming to Weston-super-Mare
  5. 8 Plans for housing on Backwell fields take step forward
  6. 9 Yatton pub releases full English breakfast fragrance
  7. 10 Portishead youngsters enjoy action-packed outdoor activities

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5221136661, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

Avon and Somerset Police
Pill News
North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Susannah Elizabeth Turner, Emma Jayne Blackmore and Adele Jane Haysom have been awarded an OBE, BEM and MBE respectively.

Three North Somerset women commended in Queen’s birthday honours

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
Long Ashton Community Centre café

Popular community centre café closes

Lily Newton-Browne

Author Picture Icon
South West school sends students home after COVID outbreak

Clevedon School

Clevedon School orders year groups to self-isolate after Covid outbreak

Carrington Walker

person
Man cycling more than 2000km for wife with breast cancer.

Charity Fundraiser

Clevedon man to cycle 'own Tour De France' for breast cancer charity

Carrington Walker

person