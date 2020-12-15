Man due in court charged with murder of Louis Bednall

Published: 10:23 AM December 15, 2020

A man is due in court today (Tuesday) after being charged with the murder of 40-year-old Louis Bednall.

It follows an incident in Hendford Hill, in Yeovil, in the early hours of Saturday, in which Mr Bednall suffered fatal injuries.

Matthew Sheridan, aged 29 of Long Ashton, will appear before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A 23-year-old man, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on conditional bail.