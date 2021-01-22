News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
Man due in court after cars stolen in burglary

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 5:45 PM January 22, 2021   
The Peugeot was recovered by police in Hartcliffe later the same night, while the black VW remains outstanding.

A man charged in connection with a burglary and theft of two cars in Long Ashton is due in court next month. 

Danny Coyle, aged 18 of Hartcliffe, appeared before Bristol Magistrates' Court on January 16 charged with aggravated vehicle taking and dangerous driving, burglary and driving without insurance.

He was arrested on the night of the offence, January 14, and will appear in Bristol Crown Court on February 19.

The case relates to the theft of car keys in a burglary in Long Ashton, in Lampton Road, used to steal a VW Passat and a Peugeot 206.

The Peugeot was recovered by police in Hartcliffe later the same night, while the black VW remains outstanding.

