CCTV appeal after man assaulted in town centre
- Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary
A man was attacked in a town centre on New Year's Day.
Police would like to talk to a man in connection with the assault in Nailsea during the early hours of New Year’s Day.
A man in his 30s was the victim of a sustained attack by another man outside Kebab Kitchen in Nailsea in Crown Glass Place at 12.30am.
The victim required hospital treatment for facial injuries.
The offender is described as white, of medium build, aged in his late 20s and about 6ft tall.
He had short dark hair, light stubble and a moustache and wore a navy blue Hugo Boss long sleeve top and dark blue jeans.
Anyone who knows who the man in the CCTV image is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222000035.
Most Read
- 1 Glastonbury 2022: Who is confirmed and how do I get tickets?
- 2 Somerset industrial estate to be demolished - for 38 new homes
- 3 Village to host first ever season of live events
- 4 Classic car event to return in April
- 5 Holloway helps Birmingham City claim first win of the season over Arsenal
- 6 PC 'took photo of DEAD BODY' on his mobile, disciplinary claims
- 7 CCTV appeal after man assaulted in town centre
- 8 Clevedon drone company documents global electric car rally
- 9 Yatton under-14s open 2022 with Cheddar under-14s win
- 10 North Somerset Covid rates 'highest ever', says council
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.