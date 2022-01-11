News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
CCTV appeal after man assaulted in town centre

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:27 AM January 11, 2022
Police would like to speak to this man in connection with the assault.

A man was attacked in a town centre on New Year's Day.

Police would like to talk to a man in connection with the assault in Nailsea during the early hours of New Year’s Day.

A man in his 30s was the victim of a sustained attack by another man outside Kebab Kitchen in Nailsea in Crown Glass Place at 12.30am.

The victim required hospital treatment for facial injuries.

The offender is described as white, of medium build, aged in his late 20s and about 6ft tall.

He had short dark hair, light stubble and a moustache and wore a navy blue Hugo Boss long sleeve top and dark blue jeans.

Anyone who knows who the man in the CCTV image is asked to phone 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5222000035.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.

