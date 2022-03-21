News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Crime

'Do not approach' Nailsea man wanted by police

Paul Jones

Published: 3:46 PM March 21, 2022
Jack Davey Nailsea ASP

Police want to trace Jack Davey, from Nailsea - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

Police are appealing for help to trace a 26-year-old man from Nailsea - and are being urged not to approach him.

Jack Davey, who is from the town, is wanted in connection with an 'ongoing assault investigation', according to Avon and Somerset Police.

"Davey is described as male, white, of average build and approximately 6ft tall," said a spokesperson. 

"He has short black hair and beard, plus brown eyes.

"If you see Davey, please don’t approach him, call 999 quoting reference 5222000035, or ring 101 with any other information."

Nailsea News
North Somerset News

