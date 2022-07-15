Police tracking man over 'indecency' on North Somerset bus

Police are keen to trace this man after an incident in Clevedon - Credit: Avon & Somerset Police

Police are seeking a man thrown of a bus in Clevedon after claims he was 'outraging public decency'.

The incident happened on the X5 bus in Clevedon on Tuesday, May 24, at just after 6.30pm.

An Avon and Somerset spokesperson said officers were now appealing for the public's help to identify the man.

"The driver of a X5 bus was alerted by two passengers to an unknown man outraging public decency on Tuesday, May 24," they said.

"The man was escorted from the bus in Central Way, Clevedon, at just after 6.30pm, by the driver.

"Images of a man we wish to talk to in connection with this incident are being released.

"We hope he can help our enquiries and would ask him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch."

The man is described as white, about 70 years of age or older, with grey hair and beard.

He is pictured wearing a navy coat, dark trousers and in possession of a pair of glasses.

"We also would like to hear from the two passengers who made the driver aware of what had happened," the spokesperson added.

Anyone with information, of who recognises the man, should contact police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222123502.