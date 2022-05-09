Firefighters join Men's Shed clean-up after arson attack

Volunteers from Clevedon Fire Station during the clean-up operation - Credit: Clevedon Fire Station

Firefighters joined the clean-up operation at the site of an arson attack that left a Clevedon group devastated.

Two crews of volunteers from Clevedon Fire Station visited the town's Men's Shed, in Princes Road, on Saturday (May 7) to help clear the site, which was targeted by arsonists overnight between April 19 and 20.

A spokesperson for the station said: "We sent two crews of volunteers to Clevedon Men's Shed to help clear up after a fire we attended there last month.

"Their team is raising funds to rebuild and you can support them."

The attack damaged a seating area at the Men's Shed in Clevedon - Credit: Mike Somerton

Police launched an appeal for information after last month's fire.

A spokesperson said: "Offenders set fire to a decking and seating area at the Clevedon Men’s Shed, behind Clevedon Community Centre, in Princes Road.

"We’re appealing for any information which could help us identify the offenders, including anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious around the area of the community centre in the timeframe the incidents occurred."

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact police on 101, reference 5222092911.

The group has now launched a GoFundMe appeal to raise funds to repair the damage, which can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-restore-our-vandalised-seating-area.

The site after the efforts of the volunteers - Credit: Clevedon Fire Station



