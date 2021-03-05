Devastation after Clevedon's welcome landmark disappearance

Published: 4:07 PM March 5, 2021

The fibreglass boat has disappeared from the entrance of Clevedon. - Credit: Steve Molloy

A Clevedon family has been left devastated following a suspected theft of a boat which they donated to replace the town's previous wooden landmark that had rotted away.

The newly-refurbished fibreglass boat, which sat at the entrance to the town as a welcome for visitors, was donated to Clevedon Yeo Rotary by the family living in the area.

Work was about to start on planting a floral display ready for the summer before its disappearance.

A spokesperson for the rotary club, said: "The family who donated the boat are justifiable upset, as we are, having invested considerable time and effort into getting it looking pristine.

"We believe from various sources that it was taken by several individuals with a truck.

“The support throughout the town has been tremendous and we have received numerous offers of help."

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Constabulary, said: "I can confirm the matter has been reported to us.

"We’d ask anyone who saw what happened, or may have relevant dashcam footage, to call 101 and give crime reference number 5221040814."