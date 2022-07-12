News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Crime

'Deliberate' barn fire damages 100 TONNES of hay

person

Paul Jones

Published: 7:16 AM July 12, 2022
Around 100 tonnes of hay was in the barn when fire broke out

Around 100 tonnes of hay was in the barn when fire broke out - Credit: AFRS

Fire crews from across North Somerset fought to tackle a barn blaze - believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters from Bedminster, Temple, Chew Magna, Hicks Gate, Southmead, Nailsea, Portishead, Avonmouth and Kingswood were called to reports of a barn fire in Barrow Lane, Winford, at just after 3pm on Saturday (July 9).

"On arrival, crews found one barn containing 100 tonnes of hay well alight," said an Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

"Also in the barn was one fertilising spinner and one tractor. 

"Crews used two high pressure hose reels, two 45mm covering jets and four positive pressure ventilation fans to promote an agressive burn and encourage the fire to cease burning. 

"Using a high pressure hose reel, crews damped down the surrounding area to prevent the fire spreading, a technique called boundary cooling."

Police were also on the scene, the spokesperson added, and the cause of the incident is 'thought to have been deliberate ignition', they said.

North Somerset News

Don't Miss

PANDA

Media

Monthly disco returns for people with disabilities in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Clevedon Choral.

Al-fresco summer concert in Clevedon this weekend

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
xxx_supermoon_stalbans_jun22

Skygazing

How to see the biggest supermoon of the year next week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses to an assault in Weston.

Missing teenager Tammy is found 'safe and well'

Paul Jones

person