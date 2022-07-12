'Deliberate' barn fire damages 100 TONNES of hay

Around 100 tonnes of hay was in the barn when fire broke out - Credit: AFRS

Fire crews from across North Somerset fought to tackle a barn blaze - believed to have been started deliberately.

Firefighters from Bedminster, Temple, Chew Magna, Hicks Gate, Southmead, Nailsea, Portishead, Avonmouth and Kingswood were called to reports of a barn fire in Barrow Lane, Winford, at just after 3pm on Saturday (July 9).

"On arrival, crews found one barn containing 100 tonnes of hay well alight," said an Avon Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

"Also in the barn was one fertilising spinner and one tractor.

"Crews used two high pressure hose reels, two 45mm covering jets and four positive pressure ventilation fans to promote an agressive burn and encourage the fire to cease burning.

"Using a high pressure hose reel, crews damped down the surrounding area to prevent the fire spreading, a technique called boundary cooling."

Police were also on the scene, the spokesperson added, and the cause of the incident is 'thought to have been deliberate ignition', they said.