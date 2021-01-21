Dad drove family 270 miles for kebab before crashing on M5

Published: 4:49 PM January 21, 2021

The family were returning to Exeter from Coventry where they had travelled to buy a kebab. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man who crashed on the M5 near Portishead has been reported for breaching lockdown rules after driving more than 270 miles for a kebab.

The man, his wife and two young children were returning to Exeter from Coventry yesterday (Wednesday) - a round trip of nearly 340 miles.

Avon and Somerset Constabulary said the man has been reported for several offences, including breaking coronavirus rules and driving without a licence or insurance.

The constabulary's road policing unit posted about the incident on Twitter.

A spokesman said: “The driver had no licence or insurance.

“He had his wife and two young children in the vehicle. They were returning to Exeter from Coventry where they had travelled to buy a kebab.

"Driver reported for various offences including the Covid breach."

Under the third national lockdown rules in England, all non-essential travel is banned and people are being urged to stay home to save lives.