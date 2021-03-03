Clevedon man wanted in connection with thefts

Published: 10:00 AM March 3, 2021 Updated: 9:54 AM March 4, 2021

Wanted - Robert Tebbs, for a number of thefts in the Clevedon area - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Police are appealing for help in tracking down a wanted man who is linked to a number of thefts in the Clevedon area.

Robert Tebbs, aged 39, from Clevedon, is described as white, with sandy coloured short hair, blue eyes, of medium build and around 5ft 9ins tall.

Anyone spotting Tebbs is asked to call 999 immediately.

A spokesperson from Avon and Somerset Constabulary, said: “We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Robert Tebbs.

"The 39-year-old is wanted in relation to a number of theft offences in the Clevedon area.

"He’s known to frequent Clevedon, but officers believe he also has links to Leicester.

If you see him, please call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5220272434. If you have information on where he may be, call 101 quoting the same reference.”

Reports can also be logged anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.