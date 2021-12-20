News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Horse rider left with serious injuries after 'dog ran towards them'

person

Paul Jones

Published: 10:40 AM December 20, 2021
Clevedon police appeal after dog ran at horses

Police are trying to trace this person in connection with the incident, in Clevedon - Credit: Avon and Somerset Police

Do you recognise this person?

Police are trying to trace the man pictured in connection with an incident in Clevedon last month that left two horse riders injured, one potentially seriously.

Avon and Somerset Police are investigating the incident, which happened at just before 3pm on Sunday, November 28.

It unfolded as two people were riding horses along Nortons Wood Lane, near the junction of Harley Lane.

"A dog ran towards them and is said to have scared the horses, causing both riders to fall," said a police spokesperson.

"One of them sustained potentially life-changing injuries, while the second sustained a broken foot and bruising.

"We are releasing a photograph of a male who we believe may be able to help our enquiries."

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or recognises the male, should contact police on 101 and give the reference number 5221284924.

