Woman and boy charged with drug supply offences

Published: 8:43 AM December 11, 2020

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has charged a 22-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy with drug supply offences.

Maya Hyatt, of Newlands Green, Clevedon and the teenager, also of Clevedon, have been charged with possession with intent to supply the class A drug cocaine, possession with intent to supply a class B drug of cannabis, possession of a class A drug of cocaine and possession of a class C drug, tramadol.

They are due to appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on March 2, 2021.

The charges follow an incident on April 12 in which officers stopped a vehicle in Clevedon and seized a quantity of drugs.