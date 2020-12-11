News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times Home > News > Crime

Woman and boy charged with drug supply offences

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 8:43 AM December 11, 2020   
Avon and Somerset Constabulary. Picture: Mark Atherton

Avon and Somerset Constabulary. Picture: Mark Atherton - Credit: Archant

Avon and Somerset Constabulary has charged a 22-year-old woman and a 14-year-old boy with drug supply offences. 

Maya Hyatt, of Newlands Green, Clevedon and the teenager, also of Clevedon, have been charged with possession with intent to supply the class A drug cocaine, possession with intent to supply a class B drug of cannabis, possession of a class A drug of cocaine and possession of a class C drug, tramadol. 

They are due to appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on March 2, 2021. 

The charges follow an incident on April 12 in which officers stopped a vehicle in Clevedon and seized a quantity of drugs. 

