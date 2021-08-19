Cars and garages targeted in Portishead break-ins

Published: 1:26 PM August 19, 2021

Several break-ins have been reported in Portishead this week.

In the Portishead Marina and Sheepway areas of the town, the incidents are believed to have happened between 11pm on Monday and 1am the following morning.

Police are now urging residents to secure their property, outbuildings and vehicles.

Officers received calls about two males acting suspiciously trying car door handles and attempting to open garages, plus a number of reports of stolen items, including tools, bikes and sunglasses.

The first male offender is described as white, between 30-40 years old of an average build and with a gaunt face. He was wearing black footwear and a blue puffer jacket with the hood up.

Police describe the second male as white and wearing a dark jacket with the hood up, dark jeans plus black trainers with a white trim.

PC Daniel Moulden said: “We believe two opportunistic thieves are responsible for these crimes and they were looking to try to steal whatever they could from insecure outbuildings or cars.

“Enquiries to identify the pair are ongoing and we’d ask any witnesses or people with CCTV from the area to get in touch with us. We’d also urge any other victims to contact police if they haven’t already done so.”

During their enquiries, officers located a suspected stolen white racing bike in the Sheepway area and are trying to track down who it belongs to.

Officers located a suspected stolen white racing bike in the Sheepway area and are trying to track down who it belongs to. - Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

PC Moulden added: “Our message to the community is to please follow crime prevention advice, including ensuring your belongings are not left on display, vehicles and garage are locked and valuable items are not left in cars.

“As a precaution, we’d ask people to be vigilant and continue to report any suspicious activity to us.”

Crime prevention advice to help deter thieves is available on the police website and tips include making sure doors and windows are locked, do not leave valuable items on display, fitting an intruder alarm and security light and keeping keys in a lockable cupboard.

People with information to report who recognise the bike in the picture above, or who witnessed any of these incidents should call 101 and give the call handler reference number 5221188549.