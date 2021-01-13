Police thank Portishead community after call leads to arrests for vehicle crime

Published: 11:35 AM January 13, 2021

Avon and Somerset Constabulary would like to thank the community in Portishead after a call reporting suspicious behaviour led to the arrest of two men yesterday (Tuesday) morning.



A witness reported and gave descriptions of two men behaving suspiciously around cars in Halyard Way at 2.14am.

Officers patrolled the area which led to the arrest of two men on suspicion of theft from a car.



Police said that in the same night, eight more incidents of interference with and thefts from vehicles were reported in Bristol Road, Cadbury Road, Heron Gardens, The Pippins and Woodacre.



Two men in their 20s have been released on police bail with a condition not to come to Portishead, pending further enquiries.



Neighbourhood Sergeant, Peter Rooke, said: "Tackling vehicle crime is a priority for the neighbourhood team and we're grateful to the witness who took the trouble to call us and give a description of the suspects.

“Portishead is a community where people look after one another and we know that helps to keep it safe."



Officers always recommend to clear a vehicle of any valuables when parked which could tempt an opportunist thief and to leave it locked with the alarm set.



Police say if people hear a car alarm or other unusual noise, look outside if they feel safe to do so and call 999 immediately if someone is acting suspiciously.