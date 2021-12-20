News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News > Crime

Crime prevention advice issued after burglaries in North Somerset

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 3:49 PM December 20, 2021
Burglaries have been reported in Kenn and Yatton.

Burglaries have been reported in Kenn and Yatton. - Credit: Archant

Police are asking people to report any suspicious activity they encounter following a number of burglaries last week in Kenn and Yatton.

Properties in Kenn Street, Wemberham Lane and Horsecastle Close were broken into on December 13 and 14. 

Police are treating the four incidents as potentially linked.

Items stolen include jewellery and cash. CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are ongoing.

PCSO Gary Knox said: “The local neighbourhood team is aware of these burglaries and we will have officers patrolling the streets to provide reassurance and to identify any potential suspects.

“We’d like to take the opportunity though to remind people to do what they can to make sure their property is secured.

"That includes ensuring outbuildings remain locked, no doors or windows are left unlocked overnight or when the property is empty and that people consider having a burglar alarm installed.”

Most Read

  1. 1 Horse rider left with serious injuries after 'dog ran towards them'
  2. 2 Clevedon 'big bauble hang' is back for a second year
  3. 3 Gas upgrade to begin in Tickenham in the new year
  1. 4 Q&A: Should you cancel your Christmas plans this year?
  2. 5 Santa routes for towns this December are revealed
  3. 6 Help brighten up Clevedon care home residents' Christmas
  4. 7 Meet Clevedon's newest children's author
  5. 8 Christmas display lands at Clevedon house
  6. 9 New parking scheme and electric vehicle charging point coming to Leigh Woods
  7. 10 Weston and North Somerset MPs rebel on vaccine passports

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call 101 and give reference number 5221292535.

Further crime prevention advice is available on the police website at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/crime-prevention-advice/protecting-your-home-and-property/

North Somerset News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Clevedon retirement living plus development the pottery

Clevedon retirement village named by developers

Charlie Williams

Author Picture Icon
Former Arrigadeen Nursing Home in Cambridge Road Clevedon

Plans for closed Clevedon nursing home labelled 'glorified bed and...

Paul Jones

person
The long-awaited Cheddar to Axbridge cycle path is complete.

North Somerset Council

Work begins on pier-to-pier cycle path in North Somerset

Carrington Walker

person
Environment officers found runoff from a heap of manure at Lye Cross Farm.

Farming

Farm supplying Sainsbury's, Waitrose and M&S fined for polluting river...

Carrington Walker

person