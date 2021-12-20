Crime prevention advice issued after burglaries in North Somerset
- Credit: Archant
Police are asking people to report any suspicious activity they encounter following a number of burglaries last week in Kenn and Yatton.
Properties in Kenn Street, Wemberham Lane and Horsecastle Close were broken into on December 13 and 14.
Police are treating the four incidents as potentially linked.
Items stolen include jewellery and cash. CCTV and house-to-house enquiries are ongoing.
PCSO Gary Knox said: “The local neighbourhood team is aware of these burglaries and we will have officers patrolling the streets to provide reassurance and to identify any potential suspects.
“We’d like to take the opportunity though to remind people to do what they can to make sure their property is secured.
"That includes ensuring outbuildings remain locked, no doors or windows are left unlocked overnight or when the property is empty and that people consider having a burglar alarm installed.”
Anyone with information about the burglaries should call 101 and give reference number 5221292535.
Further crime prevention advice is available on the police website at www.avonandsomerset.police.uk/crime-prevention-advice/protecting-your-home-and-property/