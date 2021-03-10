Appeal for witnesses to assault in Clevedon
- Credit: Avon and Somerset Constabulary
Police are urging anyone who witnessed an incident in Clevedon involving an assault on a man, and damage to a vehicle to come forward.
The man in his 50s was attacked at the weekend, following a dispute between a group of men behind the amusement arcade on Elton Road, near Clevedon seafront.
A spokesman for Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We’re appealing for information following an incident near Clevedon seafront on Sunday March 7.
“At about 5.30pm, a vehicle was damaged and a man in his 50s was assaulted following an altercation between a group of men behind the amusement arcade on Elton Road."
Police are carrying out CCTV enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened.
If you can help, call 101 quoting crime reference number 5221049049. Or call Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.
