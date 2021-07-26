Charity launches cream tea fundraiser

Published: 8:36 AM July 26, 2021

Supporters are being invited to tuck into a cream tea in aid of Children's Hospice South West. - Credit: CHSW

People in North Somerset are being invited to tuck into a cream tea to raise money for a children's charity.

Children's Hospice South West (CHSW) is organising the Big South West Cream Tea over the August Bank Holiday weekend, and supporters are being encouraged to hold their own fundraisers with family and friends.

Area fundraiser, Bernadette Chambers said: "Just grab some scones, a spoonful of strawberry jam and a dollop of clotted cream – not necessarily in that order – and join the party.

“You can enjoy a great British classic at home, the park or even virtually and help raise vital funds for local families.

“It’s a lovely way to help celebrate CHSW’s 30th anniversary, and if you are able to raise £30 or more we’ll send you a special CHSW 30th anniversary medal.”

The charity, which runs three children’s hospices across the South West, including Charlton Farm in Wraxall has everything fundraisers need to hold a cream tea event.

Those who register will receive a free fundraising pack with invites, a recipe, #JamFirst and #CreamFirst signs, a donation form, bunting and thank you cards.

Bernadette added: “You’ll also find links to businesses that can deliver a cream tea straight to your front door with a donation going to CHSW.

“If you’d prefer to hold your cream tea before or after the August Bank Holiday that’s absolutely fine; however and whenever you plan to take part in the Big South West Cream Tea, every penny you’re able to raise will make a real difference to children with life-limiting conditions and their families.”

The Big South West Cream Tea is sponsored by Happy Days Nurseries, which operates 18 nurseries throughout the South West and is also celebrating 30 years this year.

Marketing manager Rebekah Fice-Thomson said: “CHSW is very dear to our hearts, so we’re delighted to be able to support The Big South West Cream Tea fundraiser this summer.

“We are looking forward to celebrating our own 30th birthday with a cream tea on September 4 and raising as much as we can for such an important charity.”

To register your cream tea event, or for more information, log on to www.chsw.org.uk/creamtea