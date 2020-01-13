Advanced search

Clevedon care home receives 'good' rating after inspection

PUBLISHED: 17:00 13 January 2020

St Brigas Residential Home and Day Centre, Clevedon.

St Brigas Residential Home and Day Centre, Clevedon.

Archant

A home for adults with learning disabilities in Clevedon has received a 'good' rating following an inspection.

St Brigas Residential Home, in Jesmond Road, was handed the rating after earning four out of five points in the assessment criteria.

However, the inspection notes by the Care Quality Commissioner, on November 27, do say the service 'requires improvement', as it was not always well-led.

It reads: "At our last inspection, we found concerns had failed to be identified through effective quality-assurance systems. This was a breach of regulation 17 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014.

"At this inspection, we found most improvements had been made to the audits within the service, although some improvements were still required to the medicines audit, medicines policy and the monthly reports being sent."

To read the full report, visit www.bit.ly/39xynHv

Most Read

Gusty wind and heavy rain forecast

Yellow weather warning issued for North Somerset

Students perform West-End musical in front of hundreds of people

Clevedon School students performed Grease

Body found in search for missing Kevin Lynch

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Clevedon care home receives ‘good’ rating after inspection

St Brigas Residential Home and Day Centre, Clevedon.

Town to hold first literary festival

Carol Pryce who, along with others, is organising a literary festive for June 2020. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Gusty wind and heavy rain forecast

Yellow weather warning issued for North Somerset

Students perform West-End musical in front of hundreds of people

Clevedon School students performed Grease

Body found in search for missing Kevin Lynch

A body has been found in the search for Kevin Lynch.Picture: Mark Atherton

Clevedon care home receives ‘good’ rating after inspection

St Brigas Residential Home and Day Centre, Clevedon.

Town to hold first literary festival

Carol Pryce who, along with others, is organising a literary festive for June 2020. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Ashton & Backwell continue unbeaten run with battling draw against Devizes Town

Sam Thomas attempts to close down a Devizes Town attack during their 1-1 draw. (Picture: Sarah Robbins.)

Portishead Town pick up point against Wells City

Portishead Town's George Parsons (pic Portishead Camera Club)

Rugby: Clevedon too strong for Spartans

Clevedon attack (pic Neil Tucker)

Council calls for public help to tackle climate emergency

North Somerset Council.PICTURE: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Gusty wind and heavy rain forecast

Yellow weather warning issued for North Somerset
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists