Clevedon care home receives 'good' rating after inspection

St Brigas Residential Home and Day Centre, Clevedon. Archant

A home for adults with learning disabilities in Clevedon has received a 'good' rating following an inspection.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

St Brigas Residential Home, in Jesmond Road, was handed the rating after earning four out of five points in the assessment criteria.

However, the inspection notes by the Care Quality Commissioner, on November 27, do say the service 'requires improvement', as it was not always well-led.

It reads: "At our last inspection, we found concerns had failed to be identified through effective quality-assurance systems. This was a breach of regulation 17 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (Regulated Activities) Regulations 2014.

"At this inspection, we found most improvements had been made to the audits within the service, although some improvements were still required to the medicines audit, medicines policy and the monthly reports being sent."

To read the full report, visit www.bit.ly/39xynHv