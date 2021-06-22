Unusual spike in Covid cases in parts of North Somerset

Published: 3:07 PM June 22, 2021

The council is urging people to test twice a week after a spike in three villages. - Credit: Pixabay

North Somerset Council has growing concerns over an 'unusual spike' in Covid cases in three of its villages.

Abbots Leigh, Pill, and Easton-in-Gordano have recorded particularly high rises in week-by-week infection rates - with 32 people testing positive in the ward in the seven day period up to June 16.

To combat this, the council will redirect its mobile testing van to the villages in an effort to stop the rise in cases.

Public health, licensing and food safety teams are also working with schools, businesses, and other settings in the area to give extra advice and guidance on how to reduce the risk of Covid transmission.

Executive for adult health care, Mike Bell said: "The infection rates we are seeing in these villages are unusual and we would like to work with the community to make sure this trend does not continue.

“We are redirecting our mobile testing van to the area for a day, initially, to hand out tests or for anyone to use who wants help taking a test.

“This will help find those who may not realise they are spreading the infection as they do not have symptoms.”

The current rate of Covid cases per 100,000 people in North Somerset stands at 72.5 - whereas, in the ward for Pill and Easton, it is 508.8 per 100,000 people.

Cllr Don Davies stated that the spike should remind residents not to become complacent with COVID guidelines. - Credit: NSC

The authority's leader, and the councillor for Pill, Don Davies has reminded residents to test twice a week using free lateral flow tests to help reduce the spread of the virus.

Cllr Davies said: "I encourage everyone who lives or works in or around Abbots Leigh, Pill and Easton-in-Gordano to keep doing their twice-weekly rapid tests and make sure they self-isolate straightaway if they get a positive test or start to experience any of the symptoms of Covid.

"This local spike shows how important it is not to become complacent and for us to keep doing the right things to protect each other."

Between June 15 and June 21, 171 residents had a confirmed positive test result in North Somerset - a 66 per cent increase on the previous week.

The van will visit Pill’s precinct at Heywood Road, tomorrow (June 23) from 8.30am until 7.30pm.