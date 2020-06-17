Man sentenced to more than two years in prison for making threats to kill

Robert Cates, aged 37, has been sentenced to more than two years in prison for making threats to kill. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary Avon and Somerset Constabulary

A man who made threats to kill three men has been sentenced to more than two years in prison.

Robert Cates, aged 37 of Stowey Road in Yatton, has been sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today (Wednesday) after he held a weapon to a man’s throat on May 8 at around 7pm.

While holding a kitchen knife and meat cleaver, Cates handed the victim and another man a can saying ‘it is the last thing you will ever f**king drink’ and gained access the house in Mendip Road through an unlocked back door.

Police were called and firearm officers attended the scene, where Cates was arrested and weapons were seized.

Cates hwas also sentenced for making a second threat to kill after telling someone in Stowey Road that he would burn their house down on April 1.

Grace Flynn, prosecuting, said: “On April 1, a man was at his home address in Yatton when they heard the defendant shouting outside of his property.

“They didn’t go outside because they were scared and frightened and heard the defendant shouting very loudly for 10 minutes.

“He told them ‘I’m going to f***ing kill you, you c**t, and your misses too, you are dead.’

“Cates threatened to burn his house down and said ‘I will kill you’ and another bystander heard Cates say ‘I’m not going to beat you up, I’m going to kill you.’

“Another threat to kill was made on May 8 at around 7pm in Mendip Road.

“Cates made his way into the house, which was unlocked through the back door, and the victim was extremely frightened as he was threatened with a kitchen knife and a meat cleaver.

“Cates then handed him and another man a can of something to drink and said ‘it’s the last thing you will ever f***ing drink.’

“The man rang the police and firearms officers arrived. Cates was arrested and the weapons were seized.”

Mr Stokes, defending, said Cates has a back condition and self-medicates with drink and class A drugs and says he is still suffering from mental health challenges but no mental health conditions.

Cates will serve a concurrent sentence of two years and four months for making two threats to kill and for affray.

He will serve up to half his sentence and will be put on licence and cannot return to his home in Mendip Road.