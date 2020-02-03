In The Dock

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from January 6-29.

Andrew Bishop, Fosse Way, Nailsea (67). Criminal damage: 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £230 in compensation, £85 in costs and £20 victim surcharge.

Adam Trotman, Eastway, Nailsea (33). Drink driving: fined £120, ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Andrew Morrison, Alexandra Road, Clevedon (61). Drink driving: community order with 100-hours of unpaid work requirement, ordered to pay £90 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Adrian Marsland, Alexandra Road, Clevedon (25). Used or threatened unlawful violence: 26-week prison sentence, ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge and £775 costs. Harrassment: 12-months in prison, consecutive sentence. Indecent exposure: Four-week suspended sentence.