In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse, in St Georges, from December 10-20:

* Carlton Desouza, The Anchorage, Portishead (58). Drink-driving: disqualified from driving for 14 months, fined £561 and ordered to pay £500 costs and £56 victim surcharge.

* Andrew Stark, Forth Avenue, Portishead (39). Threatening behaviour: fined £184 and ordered to pay £85 costs.