In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse. Archant

The following cases were heard at North Somerset Courthouse from November 28 to December 10:

* Mark Churchill, Mendip Road, Yatton (24). Possession of bladed article in public place: six-week prison sentence, restraining order and ordered to pay £122 compensation. Breach restraining order: eight-week prison sentence (consecutive).

* Luke Gudge, Queens Avenue, Portishead (32). Five counts of theft: community order and ordered to pay £86 compensation. Seven breaches of restraining order: community order.

* Elizabeth Wetherell, Meadows Close, Portishead (73). Misuse of blue disabled badge: fined £87 and ordered to pay £275 costs and £32 victim surcharge.

* Louise Baker, Long Ashton Road, Long Ashton (43). Assault emergency worker: ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.