In the dock

PUBLISHED: 08:11 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 08:11 17 February 2020

The following cases were heard by magistrates at North Somerset Courthouse in St George from February 10-12.

Robert Ashford, Bradford Close, Clevedon (36). Possession of cannabis: fined £80, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

Jenna Leman, Moor Park, Clevedon (23). Drink driving: fined £200, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months.

Miles Kemery, Hillview Avenue, Clevedon. Failed to comply with restraining order: eight-week prison sentence, restraining order, ordered to pay £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Possession of a blade: eight-week prison sentence, consecutive. Assault: 10-week prison sentence.

Natalie Williams, Griffin Road, Clevedon (26). Theft: six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £90 compensation. Theft: six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £360 compensation.

Jerry Cornelius, Cherry Avenue, Clevedon (57). Drunk and disorderly behaviour: fined £80, ordered to pay £100 compensation, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

