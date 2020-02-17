In the dock
PUBLISHED: 08:11 17 February 2020
Archant
The following cases were heard by magistrates at North Somerset Courthouse in St George from February 10-12.
Robert Ashford, Bradford Close, Clevedon (36). Possession of cannabis: fined £80, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
Jenna Leman, Moor Park, Clevedon (23). Drink driving: fined £200, ordered to pay £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs and disqualified from driving for 24 months.
Miles Kemery, Hillview Avenue, Clevedon. Failed to comply with restraining order: eight-week prison sentence, restraining order, ordered to pay £122 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Possession of a blade: eight-week prison sentence, consecutive. Assault: 10-week prison sentence.
Natalie Williams, Griffin Road, Clevedon (26). Theft: six-month conditional discharge, ordered to pay £90 compensation. Theft: six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £360 compensation.
Jerry Cornelius, Cherry Avenue, Clevedon (57). Drunk and disorderly behaviour: fined £80, ordered to pay £100 compensation, £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.