Bristol Airport planning application rejection confirmed

Extinction Rebellion Bristol airport demonstration and march from Weston Grand Pier to the town hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Councillors have confirmed their decision to reject plans for the expansion of Bristol Airport.

Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Extinction Rebellion protestors on Weston beach. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The decision to reject the planning application was confirmed at a meeting of North Somerset Council’s Planning and Regulatory Committee today (Wednesday).

The decision to refuse the application was confirmed by councillors with 18 votes to two with three abstentions.

With the application now being formally refused, the applicant has six months to decide whether to lodge an appeal which would be heard at a public inquiry.

The application was rejected at a special meeting of the planning committee on February 10.

As this decision was against the officers’ recommendation, the council’s procedure for a major application is for it to go back to the committee for the decision to be ratified.

The proposals would have seen more than 97,000 flights arriving and departing the airport a year.