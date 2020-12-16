Councillor drop-in session and farmers' market in Nailsea
- Credit: Nailsea Town Council
Nailsea town councillors are holding a drop-in session to enable people to discuss local issues.
Cllrs Jo Hopkinson and James Tonkin will be holding a drop-in session for people living or working in the area to raise specific issues or to learn more about the work of the council.
The session will take place at Number 65 High Street from 10am to noon on December 19.
Number 65 is Covid-secure and all precautionary measures will be taken.
The drop-in session coincides with Nailsea Farmers' Market which is running from 9am-1pm in High Street.
Shoppers can pick up a wide range of fine food and drink from local producers at the market.
To find out which traders will be at the event, log on to somersetfarmersmarkets.co.uk
For more on the drop-in session, call 01275 855277.
