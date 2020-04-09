There with you: Vet advises what to do if your pet gets ill

Pets which become ill during this time of businesses being closed and people being told to stay at home will still be treated, assures a North Somerset vet practice.

Watkins and Tasker Veterinary Group, which has branches in Nailsea, Yatton and Portishead, says there has been confusion and concern among owners, about what to do if their pet gets ill. But vet practices are officially able to stay open in order to provide urgent or emergency care and to supply prescriptions and food for ongoing conditions, says vet Steve Tasker.

He said: “However, while providing this care, vets must work to strict guidelines in order to comply with the measures laid out by the Government.

“They are also following advice from the Royal College of Veterinary Surgeons and the British Veterinary Association in regard to which cases are to be defined as urgent or emergencies.

“We know that this is a worrying time for all. The safety of our clients and staff, while playing our part in reducing the spread of coronavirus, remains our main priority.

“As animal owners ourselves, we are also acutely aware of what an important role pets play in the lives of so many.

“We wish to reassure you that should your pet require urgent veterinary attention during this time, we are able to help.

“We have been working tirelessly to ensure we are able to provide 24/7 emergency care and provide ongoing medication for pets, while complying with strict social distancing.”

Watkins & Tasker, like most vets, is currently operating a closed-door policy, whereby if you have an enquiry or are concerned about your pet, you need to call first for advice, or to book a telephone or video consultation with a vet.

If medication is required, arrangements will be made for collection and if the vet feels the animal requires urgent assessment or treatment they should be brought to the practice, while their owner waits in the car and calls in. Owners are not allowed to accompany pets into the building.

Prescriptions and food should be ordered via the online form at www.watkins-tasker.vets.co.uk three-five days before it is needed. The practice will then arrange an appointment for collection.

Steve added: “We would like to thank you all for your messages of encouragement and for your continued patience and understanding in these challenging times.”