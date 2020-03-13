Coronavirus fears cause event cancellations in North Somerset

Groups across North Somerset have cancelled their events following coronavirus outbreaks.

The uncertainty of the virus also known as COVID-19 has led to groups postponing event following widespread advice.

In Clevedon, The Senior Citizens Forum had planned to hold a meeting on March 27 at the Masonic Hall, in Albert Road, while author Kate Knapp had a reading event at Books On The Hill, in Hill Road, on March 21.

Kate, who was due to travel from Australia but was advised 'to delay the event until later this year or early next year'.

Ursula Markes of the Senior Citizens Forum said the decision to cancel was the 'responsible thing to do', as their members, who are aged from 65-95, are vulnerable.

She said: 'It's just not responsible to have the meeting, so we are cancelling it, and we will see the situation in April.'

Portishead Lions Club has postponed their Living Well Together event which was due to take place on April 4.

Nick Gough from the club said: 'It was felt that the event was likely to be poorly attended and that we had a responsibility as a community organisation to help keep people safe, and that bringing people together to an event which was likely to attract a certain age group would be irresponsible.'

The Yatton History Society have cancelled their event on April 7.

They said a new date is unknown.

There have been 596 confirmed cases in the UK, with two cases in Somerset and three cases in Bristol. In total, 10 people have died.