Hospice launches foodie fundraiser

Supporters are invited to hold a virtual dinner party for charity. Archant

A children’s hospice is encouraging people to take part in a food fundraiser to help families in desperate need of support.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

People can show off their culinary skills by hosting a dinner party in their social bubble. People can show off their culinary skills by hosting a dinner party in their social bubble.

Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) is asking people to Cook Eat Give and raise money for its Charlton Farm children’s hospice, in Wraxall, next month.

The pandemic has had a huge impact on the charity and the families it supports, so the hospice has launched a new fundraiser to encourage people to donate what they can to help.

More: Children’s hospice pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ supporters for fundraising efforts during pandemic.

The hospice care continues through the pandemic. The hospice care continues through the pandemic.

The charity is inviting people to host a dinner party in their social bubble or organise a virtual dinner party over Zoom during a week of foodie fundraising from November 2-8.

CHSW community fundraiser Laura Robertson said: “We’re inviting people to enjoy great food and company while raising a few pounds for local families who need our hospices.

“Your Cook Eat Give dinner party could be at home with those in your social bubble, or why not get together virtually for a meal with friends and family near and far?

“However you decide to Cook Eat Give, it’s all about enjoying food, having fun and helping Charlton Farm continue to support children with life-limiting conditions and their families – every penny you’re able to raise will make a huge difference.”

People can register for free on the CHSW website to receive a fundraising pack with everything they need to get started, including invitations, a donation form, money collection box and plenty of ideas.

Charlton Farm has continued to support more than 200 local families during the pandemic and exists almost entirely because of voluntary donations.

Laura added: “The pandemic has had a huge impact on the charity, as well as families already facing unimaginable challenges who need our support now more than ever.

“Please show your support and help them make the most of short and precious lives by holding a Cook Eat Give.”

To register to take part and receive a free Cook Eat Give fundraising pack, log on to www.chsw.org.uk/cookeatgive

Supporters can also join the Cook Eat Give event page on Facebook.

The charity is reminding people holding a Cook Eat Give to stay safe by following Government guidelines on social distancing and announcements from Public Health England.