News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
North Somerset Times > News

Controlled explosion carried out at nature reserve

Author Picture Icon

Lily Newton-Browne

Published: 5:36 PM February 22, 2021   
Police said access to the nature reserve was restricted at lunchtime and advised people to avoid the area through the AS Police North Somerset Twitter page.  

Police said access to the nature reserve was restricted at lunchtime and advised people to avoid the area through the AS Police North Somerset Twitter page. - Credit: Archant

A controlled explosion of ‘what appears to be a historic mortar shell’ has been carried out at Portbury Wharf Nature Reserve today (Monday).  

Police confirmed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called to the nature reserve, situated between Portishead and the Royal Portbury Dock, after its discovery this morning. 

The disposal team then carried out the controlled explosion this afternoon.  

A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We can confirm the EOD attended this incident and carried out a controlled explosion on what appears to have been a historic mortar shell.” 

Police said access to the nature reserve was restricted at lunchtime and advised people to avoid the area through the Avon and Somerset Police North Somerset Twitter page.  

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Peugeot was recovered by police in Hartcliffe later the same night, while the black VW remains outstanding.

Man fined for fly-tipping in North Somerset

Henry Woodsford

Author Picture Icon
Dog walking

Council lists new anti-social orders including no dog zones

Carrington Walker

person
EDDC's countryside team are showing people how to help hedgehogs

Green Party

Town council approves hedgehog warning signs

Carrington Walker

person
The council is starting to set its budget.

North Somerset Council

Council tax to increase for 'most exciting council budget in 18 years'

Carrington Walker

person
Comments powered by Disqus