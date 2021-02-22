Controlled explosion carried out at nature reserve

Published: 5:36 PM February 22, 2021

A controlled explosion of ‘what appears to be a historic mortar shell’ has been carried out at Portbury Wharf Nature Reserve today (Monday).

Police confirmed the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team were called to the nature reserve, situated between Portishead and the Royal Portbury Dock, after its discovery this morning.

The disposal team then carried out the controlled explosion this afternoon.

A spokesman from Avon and Somerset Constabulary said: “We can confirm the EOD attended this incident and carried out a controlled explosion on what appears to have been a historic mortar shell.”

Police said access to the nature reserve was restricted at lunchtime and advised people to avoid the area through the Avon and Somerset Police North Somerset Twitter page.