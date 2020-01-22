Views wanted on 50-home plan for The Uplands in Nailsea

A meeting to discuss development plans for The Uplands in Nailsea will take place on Monday.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

North Somerset Council is holding two sessions at the tithe barn, in Church Lane, from 2.30-4pm and from 5-7pm to enable people to voice their views on plans for the site.

In September 2018, North Somerset and Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) councils announced plans to team up in a joint venture to build around 50 homes in The Uplands in Nailsea, along with 18 in Downside Portishead.

More: Housing to net council £6million?

The scheme would see BANES' own property management company, Aequus Development, carry out the work on the North Somerset Council-owned land.

While North Somerset would spend around £10,000 to set up and finance the arrangement, it is proposing to receive 75 per cent of profits from land value and sales.

The authority says feasibility studies show this could raise up to £6million for 'community benefit'.