Business delivering fresh fish and meat plans to expand

Published: 6:00 PM April 20, 2021

Jonny Burnett's Conscious Fish Co. plans to work with local suppliers to create an online South West supermarket. - Credit: Jonny Burnett

A fresh food delivery service founded earlier this year has confirmed plans to upgrade its online services and become a supermarket for North Somerset foodies.

The Conscious Food Co delivers fresh Cornish fish from the water to customers' plates in less than a day as well as meat reared across Sedgemoor.

Owner, Jonny Burnett, who has worked at some of the best Michelin-starred restaurants in the country, has put together a service that benefits customers and suppliers across the South West.

The business' Catch of the Day offer has been a fan favourite since it was founded in January 2021. - Credit: Jonny Burnett

Jonny, from Claverham, said: "All of our fish is sustainably caught, we only work with small Cornish day boats who use practices that have a minimal impact on our waters and allow a natural and plentiful growth for fish.

"All of our meat is sourced from farms across Sedgemoor, which includes grass-fed beef and lamb."

The Conscious Food Co also offers a Catch of the Day box which includes 12 premier cuts of fish.

The Conscious Fish Co. recently began delivering grass-fed meat reared in Sedgemoor. - Credit: Jonny Burnett

Jonny said: "We plan to stock more products and to become an independent online supermarket while working with local cheesemongers, breweries, and greengrocers to offer the ultimate high quality, locally sourced supermarket, delivered to people's door."