North Somerset Times > News

Care home raises money for national dementia charity

Henry Woodsford

Published: 4:00 PM June 8, 2021   
The Leonard Elms Care Home joined in with the Time for a Cuppa campaign to raise vital funds for Dementia UK. 

The Leonard Elms Care Home joined in with the Time for a Cuppa campaign to raise vital funds for Dementia UK.

Residents and staff of an award-winning dementia care home tucked into a feast of cakes to raise money for a national charity.

The Leonard Elms Care Home, in Congresbury, joined in with the Time for a Cuppa campaign to raise vital funds for Dementia UK.

They enjoyed cake and coffee together outside in the home's grounds, where a new sensory garden is being constructed for residents to enjoy.

Dementia UK funds dementia specialist Admiral Nurses, which gives life-changing support to families facing dementia.

When things get challenging or difficult for people with dementia and their families, Admiral Nurses work alongside them; giving compassionate one-to-one support, expert guidance and practical solutions which can be hard to find elsewhere. They are continually trained, developed and supported by Dementia UK.

The Leonard Elms Care Home joined in with the Time for a Cuppa campaign to raise vital funds for Dementia UK.

The Leonard Elms Care Home joined in with the Time for a Cuppa campaign to raise vital funds for Dementia UK.

Nicola Cox, activities coordinator at The Leonard Elms, said: “Coronavirus has affected so many families, particularly those living with dementia.

"Dementia specialist support from residential homes like The Leonard Elms and charities like Dementia UK’s Admiral Nurses is so important, which is why we made time for a cuppa this year.”

The Leonard Elms Care Home joined in with the Time for a Cuppa campaign to raise vital funds for Dementia UK.

The Leonard Elms Care Home joined in with the Time for a Cuppa campaign to raise vital funds for Dementia UK.

Dr Hilda Hayo, chief admiral nurse and chief executive of Dementia UK, said: “Families with dementia have been adversely affected by lockdown for just over a year now.

"Care home visiting restrictions, the closure of support and respite services, and the resulting social isolation and loneliness, has disproportionately affected people living with dementia and their family carers.

“While time for a cuppa has been slightly different this year, we know that dementia support is needed more than ever.

"We are so grateful to our amazing staff who were busy whipping up treats, enthusiasm, funds, and who will be giving their time for others – in a socially distanced way, of course – in what has been a very special and important time for a cuppa.”

The Leonard Elms Care Home has recently invested £30,000 in upgrading its facilities, including a Covid-secure visiting area, allowing families of their residents to still visit their loved ones during the pandemic.

Dementia UK currently has 307 Admiral Nurses who have supported families throughout the pandemic across a range of care settings. The charity also runs the Admiral Nurse dementia helpline.

