Wedding venue to reopen soon

Published: 1:00 PM March 30, 2021

Staff at a leading wedding venue have started to put in place plans so they can start to welcome back couples looking to tie the knot.

Cadbury House in Congresbury will once again be able to host wedding ceremonies and breakfasts for doting couples looking to get married.

Leigh Nicholson, member of the wedding team, said: “The last 12 months has been incredibly disruptive, especially for those who were planning on getting married so it’s great news that we will be able to start hosting weddings once again.

“A wedding is one of the most important occasions in a person’s life, so our role is to make sure it is absolutely perfect and as stress-free as possible.

“We’ll now be pulling out all the stops so we are ready to welcome brides, grooms and their guests here at Cadbury House.

"From 17 May we will be in a position to hold smaller, intimate weddings, then from June 21, it’ll be back to normal where we will be able to welcome full wedding parties."



