Village’s youth partnership awards handed out

PUBLISHED: 07:55 15 August 2020

Youngsters with their awards. Picture: Diana Hassan

Youngsters have been rewarded for their efforts in a village.

The Congresbury Youth Partnership Young People’s Awards were presented on the Millennium Green playing fields as part of an open-air celebration. Organisations in the village that engage with young people nominated children who have inspired others and made a difference to their organisations.

A youth partnership spokesman said: “We would like to thank the organisations who took part, Jo Williams and Keith Abbott for their help on the night and the Yeo Valley Lions for sponsoring the event. It was also a sad evening as we had to say good bye to two people who have been involved with the youth partnership; Marie Broomfield is being assigned to another area and will no longer be our PCSO, while Sarah Storey has agreed to join the management group.

“The management committee would like to thank her for her constant enthusiasm and commitment to our organisation.”

