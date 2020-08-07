Advanced search

Youth partnership awards ceremony held in village

PUBLISHED: 10:00 08 August 2020

Youngsters with their awards. Picture: Diana Hassan

Youngsters with their awards. Picture: Diana Hassan

Archant

Youngsters have been rewarded for their efforts in a village.

The Congresbury Youth Partnership Young People’s Awards were presented on the Millennium Green playing fields as part of an open-air celebration.

Organisations in the village that engage with young people nominated children who have inspired others and made a difference to their organisations.

A youth partnership spokesman said: “We would like to thank the organisations who took part, Jo Williams and Keith Abbott for their help on the night and the Yeo Valley Lions for sponsoring the event. It was also a sad evening as we had to say good bye to two people who have been involved with the youth partnership; Marie Broomfield is being assigned to another area and will no longer be our PCSO, while Sarah Storey has agreed to join the management group.

“The management committee would like to thank her for her constant enthusiasm and commitment to our organisation.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Somerset Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plans to cut car usage by 50,000 per year to bring down emissions

Council plans to cut traffic on North Somerset roads

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Care centre seeks Government intervention after fight to access coronavirus tests

Dr Liam Fox will address the struggle to access Covid-19 tests with Matt Hancock.

Eat:Portishead returns this weekend

Eat: Portishead festival,Two Birds Country Spirits.

Charity-backing gym wins award for supporting members during lockdown

Staff and gym members of Crossfit OzBox

Most Read

Plans to cut car usage by 50,000 per year to bring down emissions

Council plans to cut traffic on North Somerset roads

Nine restaurants signed up to Eat Out To Help Out scheme

Wining and dining. Picture: Getty Images

Care centre seeks Government intervention after fight to access coronavirus tests

Dr Liam Fox will address the struggle to access Covid-19 tests with Matt Hancock.

Eat:Portishead returns this weekend

Eat: Portishead festival,Two Birds Country Spirits.

Charity-backing gym wins award for supporting members during lockdown

Staff and gym members of Crossfit OzBox

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Service changes in the community to help reduce hospital admissions

The CCG has opened the Integrated Acute Frailty Virtual Ward Round. Picture: CCG

New presidents for Portishead Lions Club

Roy Shaw welcomes his successor presidents Patrick Chavasse and Colin Sims. Picture: Portishead Lions Club

Youth partnership awards ceremony held in village

Youngsters with their awards. Picture: Diana Hassan

British Army veteran to spend 68th birthday on a 500-mile charity trek

67 year old Peter Garner will undergo the Pilgrim Way of St James, from the French Pyrenees to Santiago de Compostela.

Firefighters tackle barn fire in Barrow Gurney

Two hundred tonnes of hay caught fire in a Barrow Gurney barn.