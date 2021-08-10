News Things to do Sport Property Support Us E-Edition
Youngsters pick up awards for hard work in village

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:00 AM August 10, 2021   
Young people in Congresbury have been recognised for their achievements.

The Congresbury Youth Partnership awards were given out to young people involved in Guides, Scouts, Flares church youth group, and Congresbury Youth Partnership.

Due to coronavirus restrictions, the event was low key, with just the recipients attending with their parents to receive their shield.

Event organisers said: "The volunteers from the various organisations felt that the awards were important to still be acknowledged as it has been such a difficult year for everyone and the young people nominated had continued to show resilience throughout the year through their various groups they attend, often on Zoom.

"All these youth organisations, with several other groups in the village, not only rely on the young people to attend the various sessions but also adult volunteers to help run the various groups.

"If anyone is interested in helping with youth provision in the village then please make contact through Congresbury.net on Facebook where the various groups contacts can be found or by emailing cidercot.alex@gmail.com."

