PICTURES: Families enjoy traditional Wassail ceremony

Congresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

An ancient Somerset tradition returned to a village on the weekend.

Congresbury villagers hosted a wassail ceremony on the Millennium Green on Saturday.

Dozens of youngsters and adults blessed the apple trees at the community orchard, while pots and pans were bashed and cider-soaked toast wafted around the trees to encourage a fruitful crop of apples.

The green man, Brian Kemplay, led the procession with old songs.

The celebration originates from a Pagan ritual dating back centuries.

Wassail celebrations will continue in the area this weekend.

Wraxall's Tyntesfield House will host its first wassail on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm.

Admission, priced £6-26, is available on the day.

Blessing the new apple trees at the Community Orchard during Conresbury Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Blessing the new apple trees at the Community Orchard during Conresbury Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Congresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON