Advanced search

Gallery

PICTURES: Families enjoy traditional Wassail ceremony

PUBLISHED: 13:00 22 January 2020

Congresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Archant

An ancient Somerset tradition returned to a village on the weekend.

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury villagers hosted a wassail ceremony on the Millennium Green on Saturday.

Dozens of youngsters and adults blessed the apple trees at the community orchard, while pots and pans were bashed and cider-soaked toast wafted around the trees to encourage a fruitful crop of apples.

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The green man, Brian Kemplay, led the procession with old songs.

The celebration originates from a Pagan ritual dating back centuries.

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Wassail celebrations will continue in the area this weekend.

Wraxall's Tyntesfield House will host its first wassail on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm.

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Admission, priced £6-26, is available on the day.

If you attend a wassailing event, remember to upload your photos to www.iwitness24.co.uk

Blessing the new apple trees at the Community Orchard during Conresbury Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTONBlessing the new apple trees at the Community Orchard during Conresbury Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassail at the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Congresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTONCongresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Reduction in number of homes planned for Engine Lane

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

‘It’s tough work, but we wouldn’t want anything else for a career’

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers Aaron Morgan and Mark Golding.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

North Somerset group to host pantomime

Clevedon Comedy Theatre Club panto, Cinderella. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Portishead author to host book launch this month

Debbie Brookes from Portishead launching her new book, The Secret Wave. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Revellers hold wassail celebration in Nowhere Wood

Green Man Steve Cayzer and Butler Ron Febrey at Transition Nailsea's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Reduction in number of homes planned for Engine Lane

How the development in Engine Lane could look.

‘It’s tough work, but we wouldn’t want anything else for a career’

Avon and Somerset Constabulary officers Aaron Morgan and Mark Golding.Picture: Lily Newton-Browne

North Somerset group to host pantomime

Clevedon Comedy Theatre Club panto, Cinderella. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Portishead author to host book launch this month

Debbie Brookes from Portishead launching her new book, The Secret Wave. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Revellers hold wassail celebration in Nowhere Wood

Green Man Steve Cayzer and Butler Ron Febrey at Transition Nailsea's Wassail. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Increase to town council precept gains backing to improve services and events

Portishead Town Council chairman Paul Gardner, Sarah Jackson, Nicky Mills, Jo Swift and Cllr Bob Bull. Picture: Portishead Town Council

Parish council to give away 100 trees to help spur climate change action

One-hundred trees will be handed out at Pill COmmunity Centre, in Church Place, on Saturday. Picture: Lisa Fotios/ Pexels.com

Pier-to-pier cycle path will connect Clevedon to Weston

The new cycle path could be ready next year.

PICTURES: Families enjoy traditional Wassail ceremony

Congresbury Wassailers making their way to the Community Orchard. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

North Somerset warming to ultra-low-emission vehicles

A new deal has been struck for a firm to operate North Somerset's electric car charging points.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists