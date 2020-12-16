News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us E-Edition
VIllage to host festive window trail

Author Picture Icon

Henry Woodsford

Published: 9:00 AM December 16, 2020   
Churches in Long Ashton have created a digital nativity trail for villagers.

Churches in Long Ashton have created a digital nativity trail for villagers.

A Christmas window trail will take place in Congresbury over the festive period. 

The community project will get the imagination going and brighten up the houses and streets in the village. 

Organised by Love Congresbury, the group wants participants to put a window display up from December 19 to January 6, 2021. 

People can be as detailed as they want with many different colours and designs such as silhouettes or cribs. 

Love Congresbury is giving away 100 free packs of tissue paper available from Congar’s Café, in Broad Street, to help with the designs. 

The trail list will be available from Friday on social media and at the café. 

Advent window trails are also taking place in Nailsea, Wraxall, Uphill, Blagdon and Milton. 

For more information, log on to Love Congresbury’s Facebook page. 

