Village fete goes virtual
PUBLISHED: 15:16 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 19 June 2020
Archant
A village will host a range of events to keep parishioners entertained during lockdown.
The Great Get Together will be held on the Millennium Green from Friday to Sunday.
Starting at 3pm, villagers can tie messages of hope, thanks and wishes around a couple of trees.
Congresbury’s village fete has moved online and will begin on June 27, with activities scattered throughout the summer.
A scarecrow trail will kick off proceedings, and people can make a scarecrow, take a picture and send it in to event organisers.
Photos will be posted from June 27.
Other events planned include village walks, history walks and a photography competition.
Love Congresbury and the parish council are heading up the events with other organisations including Yatton and Congresbury Wildlife Action Group, and the Scout and Guide Associations.
For more information, search Congresbury Virtual Village Fete on Facebook.
