Women’s group celebrates anniversary with inspiring talk

Organizers Hilary Hiscox and Caroline Worsley with prize-winning novelist Marion Molteno and members of the Women's Register at Congresbury Old School Rooms. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A North Somerset branch of the National Women’s Register (NWR) held a celebration on the 60th anniversary of the founding of its national organisation.

The Congresbury NWR group welcomed members from Nailsea, Clevedon, Portishead and Westbury-on-Trym, who joined them for a Prosecco toast at the Old School Rooms, in Station Road, on February 26.

The group met prize-winning novelist and patron of NWR Marion Molteno, who they were delighted had chosen to come to the village to present a talk called Fiction and Real Life, telling the stories behind her books.

After an inspirational talk – during which Marion referred to her experiences growing up in South Africa, being forced to leave during apartheid, and her dramatic and terrifying escape from Zambia with her husband and two small children – 60 ladies enjoyed sharing ideas and interests over a cup of tea, glass of fizz and celebratory cake.

Hilary Hiscox, NWR local organiser for Congresbury, said: “There was a real buzz in the room, and a lot of information and ideas were exchanged.

“NWR started out as a lifeline for young women in the 1960s, but, as times and opportunities have changed, it has become more a group for those who are newly retired, or have moved to a new area.

“Those who are experiencing new circumstances or have a desire to meet other like-minded women for interesting and enlightening conversation, or to find out about subjects they would otherwise not have thought about, are also welcomed.”

A member-led organisation, NWR provides a friendly meeting place for all women who enjoy lively discussions on anything and everything and occasional outings.

Meeting in each other’s homes usually at two weekly intervals, or however often the group decides, they also have spin-off book groups or walking groups.

There is an annual national conference, and some areas hold day conferences and area lunch meetings with guest speakers.

The NWR was set up by Maureen Nicol in 1960.