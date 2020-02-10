Advanced search

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

PUBLISHED: 06:55 10 February 2020 | UPDATED: 07:18 10 February 2020

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Archant

A £35,000 scheme to improve two Congresbury roads will start tonight (Monday).

The works will improve High Street and Brinsea Road and a road closure will be in place on Monday night.

Works will take place from 8pm-6am for up to five nights.

The road will be closed from the junction with Bristol Road through to its junction with Venus Street.

Temporary traffic signals and a lane closure will be in place on the A370 between Station Road and Tesco Express to allow for the work on the junction to be completed safely.

A diversion route will be in place on the A370 towards Bristol, the A4174 South Bristol link and A38 towards Churchill and vice versa.

Cllr James Tonkin, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for roads, said: "We appreciate this is a busy route between the A370 and A38 but we need to complete these essential works.

"We urge people to be patient during the works."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Medical centre could close to make way for larger surgery

Tyntesfield Medical Group also runs the medical centres in Backwell and Long Ashton. Picture: Mark Atherton

Storm Ciara warning upgraded to amber

An amber warning of very strong winds is in force for Sunday.

Pole fitness class to be free workshop in Clevedon

Instructors Netta and Laura

Road and rail travel disrupted by Storm Ciara

Train 166 Portishead Railway

Most Read

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Medical centre could close to make way for larger surgery

Tyntesfield Medical Group also runs the medical centres in Backwell and Long Ashton. Picture: Mark Atherton

Storm Ciara warning upgraded to amber

An amber warning of very strong winds is in force for Sunday.

Pole fitness class to be free workshop in Clevedon

Instructors Netta and Laura

Road and rail travel disrupted by Storm Ciara

Train 166 Portishead Railway

Latest from the North Somerset Times

Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road.

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

Road and rail travel disrupted by Storm Ciara

Train 166 Portishead Railway

Pole fitness class to be free workshop in Clevedon

Instructors Netta and Laura

Neonatal animation shortlisted for award

The film provides support for families staying in neonatal units.
Drive 24