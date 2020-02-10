Roadworks scheme to improve two roads will cost £35k

Roadworks are taking place in High Street and Brinsea Road. Archant

A £35,000 scheme to improve two Congresbury roads will start tonight (Monday).

The works will improve High Street and Brinsea Road and a road closure will be in place on Monday night.

Works will take place from 8pm-6am for up to five nights.

The road will be closed from the junction with Bristol Road through to its junction with Venus Street.

Temporary traffic signals and a lane closure will be in place on the A370 between Station Road and Tesco Express to allow for the work on the junction to be completed safely.

A diversion route will be in place on the A370 towards Bristol, the A4174 South Bristol link and A38 towards Churchill and vice versa.

Cllr James Tonkin, North Somerset Council's executive member with responsibility for roads, said: "We appreciate this is a busy route between the A370 and A38 but we need to complete these essential works.

"We urge people to be patient during the works."