Restaurant enjoys success during reopening weekend after award win

Nick Taplin fouded Black and White Hospitality in 2013. Picture: Black and White Hospitality Archant

One of North Somerset’s most popular restaurants has enjoyed a successful reopening following the easing of the coronavirus lockdown.

The Marco Pierre White Steakhouse Bar & Grill, which is located at Cadbury House in Congresbury, opened its doors to customers on July 4, having been closed for more than three months.

The management team are now looking forward to increasing the service so more people will be able to visit.

Mehmet Kandemir, general manager, said: “It’s great to be able to open our doors and was fantastic to see so many people come to enjoy a meal here.

“We kept the numbers sensible on our first day’s service, and it went very well all weekend, and as we ease our way out of lockdown, will look forward to welcoming more people wanting to dine out.

“There’s no denying that the hospitality sector has been hit hard by this pandemic. However, we were determined to come out of this by hitting the ground running so that our customers can feel reassured we’ve done all we can to provide them with a safe dining environment.

“We’re operating a reduced a la carte menu but the exacting standards expected from one of the world’s greatest chefs have not been compromised in any way and, judging by the response from those who came here on the weekend, demonstrates there’s a healthy appetite to dine out.”

Black and White Hospitality, which owns the franchise rights to Marco Pierre White restaurants, was also named franchise business of the year in the Amazon scale up business awards.

The company was founded in 2013 by the famous chef Nick Taplin.

Nick said: “This is a fantastic achievement for Black and White Hospitality and I’d like to thank everyone involved within the business.

“It’s been a journey from the time we opened our first venue and there is definitely an appetite from hotel and property owners and investors to maximise revenue by aligning themselves with one of the world’s greatest chefs. It is quite incredible to have achieved all of this from an office in North Somerset.

“We have never forgotten our roots and will always remember where we all started.”